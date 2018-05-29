Africa
Top Stories
Ethiopia frees abducted Briton on death row
Jubilant supporters welcomed the release of the activist, who had been accused of plotting a coup.
Live Africa Live: Student charged with theft after $1m mistake
A government agency in South Africa mistakenly deposited the money into the student's account - and more stories.
- From the section Africa
'Jihadists behead' Mozambique villagers
Security has been stepped up recently after Islamist militant attacks in the resource-rich region.
Libya rivals agree 'historic' election plan
Paris boy's family thank Mali 'Spiderman'
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Europe
Ellen DeGeneres hosted by Kagame
- 29 May 2018
Buhari to reduce presidential age limit
- 29 May 2018
Burundi rejects French-donated donkeys
- 29 May 2018
EU to send observers for Zimbabwe poll
- 29 May 2018
Kenya crows 'crash into tourist plane'
- 29 May 2018
African football
Sport Morocco's Harit wins German rookie award
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Football
Sport When footballers are public enemy number one
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Football
Mohammed Allie: 'World's oldest man' wants to stop smoking
Tara John: How the US and Rwanda have fallen out over clothes
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Africa
Anne Soy: Why DR Congo is confident it will halt Ebola
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Africa
South Africans' anger over land set to explode
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Africa
Travelling is a rite of passage for many Malians
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Africa
Africa's week in pictures: Dancing in palaces and royalty in shacks
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Africa
'I took 57 painkillers a day to get high'
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Middle East
The man who stood up to Mugabe and vanished
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Africa
How an abandoned lab could show us the future
- 25 May 2018
Live: World Service for Africa
- 19 October 2017
Focus on Africa
- 19 October 2017
Africa Today Podcast
- 19 October 2017
Newsday
- 19 October 2017
BBC Minute
- 19 October 2017
Letter from Africa
Kadaria Ahmed: How my home town became a bloodbath
- 19 May 2018
- From the section Africa
Brian Hungwe: Zimbabwe's lion roars for his fans
- 2 May 2018
- From the section Africa
Elizabeth Ohene: Why did Swaziland take 50 years to change its name?
- 25 April 2018
- From the section Africa
Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani on the teenager fighting school bus sex pests
- 22 April 2018
- From the section Africa
