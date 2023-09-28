Cher accused of hiring men to kidnap her son
- Published
Cher has been accused of hiring men to kidnap her son from a hotel where he was staying with his wife last year.
Court documents filed by Elijah Blue Allman's wife, Marieangela King, allege that four men "removed" him from a New York hotel room on their anniversary in November 2022.
The pair had reportedly been at the hotel attempting to save their marriage after filing for divorce in 2021.
The BBC has contacted representatives for Cher and Ms King for comment.
In court documents filed as part of divorce proceedings in Los Angeles Superior Court, Ms King said she and Mr Allman had spent 12 days at the hotel "working out our marriage".
But "after spending these 12 days together in New York, on 30 November 2022, the night of our wedding anniversary, four people came to our hotel room and removed [Mr Allman] from our room," she claimed in a court declaration made in December 2022.
"I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by [Mr Allman's] mother," she alleged.
In the court documents, Ms King said her husband had been receiving treatment at a medical facility since August 2022 - but she claimed she had not been told where it was and had no means of contacting him.
"I am currently unaware of my husband's wellbeing or whereabouts," she said in December, adding that she was "very concerned and worried about him".
Mr Allman, 47, is the son of pop icon Cher and her former husband, the late rock musician Gregg Allman.
He married Ms King - from the UK - in 2013. The two are both musicians.
Mr Allman has previously spoken about his drug abuse and addiction struggles, describing in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2014 how he had used drugs since the age of 11.