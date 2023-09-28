Key moments from the Republican debate so far

The Republican Party used to be the pro-business, anti-union party. As South Carolina Senator Tim Scott has pointed out, Ronald Reagan - in whose presidential library this debate is taking place - fired federal air traffic controllers when they went on strike in 1981.Republican sensibilities on this matter seem to be changing, however. And like a lot of changes in the Republican Party, it's because of Donald Trump has shifted the party's base toward working-class voters.This new sensibility was well illustrated by Vivek Ramaswamy's response to a question about the striking autoworkers in Michigan, saying he has "a lot of sympathy" for the striking workers who "have gone through a lot of hardship."There once was a time when every Republican on a debate stage would have condemned a striking union and sided wholeheartedly with businesses on the other side of a labour dispute.