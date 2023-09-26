Baltimore baseball legend Brooks Robinson dies at 86
- Published
Brooks Robinson, a Baltimore baseball legend considered one of the best third basemen of all time, has died age 86.
His death was confirmed in a statement jointly issued on Tuesday by the Baltimore Orioles and his family.
Robinson spent his entire 23-year career playing for the Orioles. He retired from the sport in 1977.
His amazing ability to catch almost any ball coming his way earned the Arkansas native the nickname, the "Human Vacuum Cleaner".
"We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson," the team said in the joint statement with the Robinson family on X, formerly Twitter.
"An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of baseball."
A moment of silence was held at Camden Yards, the Orioles home stadium, ahead of its game on Tuesday night against the Washington DC Nationals.
His talent earned him the respect of his teammates and opponents.
During the 1970s World Series, the manager of the opposing team told the Associated Press, "I'm beginning to see Brooks in my sleep."
"If I dropped this paper plate, he'd pick it up on one hop and throw me out at first."
Robinson was a two-time World Series Champion, the 1964 American League MVP, and the winner of 16 consecutive Gold Gloves at third base.
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred also issued a statement, calling Robinson "a model of excellence, durability, loyalty and winning baseball".
"I will always remember Brooks as a true gentleman who represented our game extraordinarily well on and off the field all his life.
"On behalf of Major League Baseball, I send my deepest condolences to Brooks' family, his many friends across our game, and Orioles fans everywhere."