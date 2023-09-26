Trump committed fraud in NY, judge finds
Donald Trump "repeatedly" misrepresented his wealth - by up to $3.6bn (£3bn) - to banks and insurers, a New York judge has ruled.
The decision resolves a key claim made by New York's attorney general in her civil lawsuit against the former president, due to begin next Monday
