Canada's Speaker Anthony Rota resigns after Nazi in parliament row
- Published
The Speaker of Canada's House of Commons has resigned after unwittingly praising a Ukrainian man who fought for a Nazi unit and inviting him to parliament.
After first resisting calls to step down, Anthony Rota quit on Tuesday after meeting party leaders in Ottawa.
"I must step down as your Speaker," he said in Parliament. "I reiterate my profound regret."
The incident last Friday incited global condemnation.
Yaroslav Hunka, 98, got a standing ovation after House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota called him a "hero" during a Friday visit by Ukraine's president.
Mr Rota has said he did not know of Mr Hunka's Nazi ties and made a mistake in inviting him to attend the event.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday it was "extremely upsetting that this happened".
"This is something that is deeply embarrassing to the parliament of Canada and by extension to all Canadians," he told reporters.
