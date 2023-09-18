US plans to monitor $6bn to Iran. Experts are sceptical

Iranian officials have acknowledged that the country's economy is plagued by high levels of inflation of between 40% and 50%, although experts believe the real figure may be higher. In February, the Iranian currency fell to an all-time low of 600,000 rial to the US dollar, compared to 32,000 to the dollar at the time when a 2015 nuclear agreement was signed. The rial has since recovered much of the lost ground in recent months.