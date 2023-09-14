Ukraine's Zelensky expected to meet Biden during US trip
- Published
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to meet US President Joe Biden at the White House when he visits the US next week, US media report.
Both leaders are also due to attend the meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York that week, reports CBS News, the BBC's US partner.
Other US outlets report that he will also visit Capitol Hill to lobby for more US aid to fight Russia's invasion.
The US provides billions in weapons and aid to fund Ukraine's military.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Ukraine last week to announce the newest aid package amounting to more than $1bn (£800bn).
Last month, Mr Biden called on Congress to send another $24bn to Ukraine.
The trip will be Mr Zelensky's second to the US as Ukrainian president.His first visit - which was his first trip outside of Ukraine since the war began - was shrouded in secrecy due to security concerns.