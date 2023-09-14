Hunter Biden indicted on three federal gun charges
President Biden's son Hunter has been criminally charged with three counts of lying when buying a firearm, after efforts to reach a plea deal failed.
The indictment marks the first time the child of a sitting president has been criminally prosecuted.
A planned plea bargain to resolve gun and tax-related charges he faced abruptly fell apart in July.
All three counts relate to Mr Biden allegedly lying on forms while buying a firearm while he was a drug user.
He previously acknowledged the charges during negotiations for the aborted plea deal.
The younger Mr Biden's legal woes have become an increasingly contentious issue in US politics.
