Gretchen Whitmer: Three men cleared of plotting to kidnap governor
- Published
A jury in the US state of Michigan has acquitted three men of involvement in a plot to kidnap the state's governor.
William Null, Michael Null and Eric Molitor were found not guilty of providing support for a terrorist act and a weapons charge.
They were among 14 accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer from her holiday home in 2020.
Nine men have been convicted, and two others were previously acquitted.
Prosecutors say the plot was motivated by rumours that the 2020 presidential election would be stolen and opposition to Covid-19 restrictions imposed by Ms Whitmer's administration.
The group, which included members of the Wolverine Watchmen militia, planned to put the governor on trial for treason.
Ringleaders Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr were convicted of kidnapping conspiracy last year. Fox was sentenced to 16 years in prison while Croft was handed a sentence of 19 years and 7 months. Joseph Morrison, the leader of the Wolverine Watchmen, was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison.
Prosecutors said the Nulls - who are twin brothers - and Mr Molitor participated in military-style drills and travelled to see Whitmer's holiday home in northern Michigan.
But the jury acquitted the three men, who were the last to stand trial in connection with the case, after a three-week trial in Antrim County in northern Michigan, the site of Ms Whitmer's holiday home.
During closing arguments on Wednesday, prosecutor William Rollstin said the men "hated their government."
"All the defendants here hated police officers and were willing to go to war," he said.
But the defence argued that the trio were scared off when talk turned to violence and did not support the plot.
"No material support. No crime," defence attorney Damian Nunzio said during closing arguments.
Undercover FBI agents had monitored the group for months before arrests were made in October 2020, a month before that year's presidential election.
The plot was never carried out, and Ms Whitmer was not harmed.
The case became a significant talking point during the 2020 election over the threat posed by domestic terror groups. Ms Whitmer was criticised by Donald Trump and conservatives for imposing a Covid lockdown in Michigan in spring 2020. In late April of that year, armed protesters entered the Michigan state capitol building.
"Today's verdict is disappointing," Ms Whitmer's chief of staff JoAnne Huls said in a statement. "A not guilty verdict on the plot to kidnap and kill Governor Whitmer in hopes of starting a civil war will further encourage and embolden radical extremists trying to sow discord and harm public officials or law enforcement."