Diamonds and diplomacy: How ex-envoy Robert Olson fell from grace

In the first, Olson admitted to lying about receiving a first-class roundtrip airfare from lobbyist Imaad Zuberi while still employed by the federal government. The trip, from New Mexico to London, was for Olson to attend a job interview with an unidentified Bahraini businessperson who offered Olson a $300,000 annual contract at their company. The roughly $20,000 bill for flights and a luxury hotel was covered by Zuberi.