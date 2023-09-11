September 11: America remembers lives lost in al-Qaeda attacks
- Published
Americans across the US have gathered to commemorate the 9/11 anniversary, as the country marks 22 years of the deadliest terror attacks on its soil.
Relatives have been reading aloud names of the nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the al-Qaeda attacks.
"It's 22 years and this is the way I still feel, like it was yesterday, " said Sybil Ramsaran who lost her daughter.
President Joe Biden will mark the occasion in Alaska.
Commemorations on Monday stretch from the sites of the attack — at New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania — to Alaska and beyond.
In Virginia, bagpipes and The Star-Spangled Banner were performed in front of military personnel and onlooking civilians at the Pentagon.
People could be seen saluting and holding their hearts. Families and friends paid tributes with moments of silence, tolling bells, candlelight vigils and other activities on the day the US Department of Defense and others now call Patriot Day.
"The men and women of the U.S. Department of State will never forget that tragic day, the many lives lost, and the first responders who rushed into danger to save them," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts raised and lowered the US flag at a commemoration in Fenton, Missouri, the location of a Heroes Memorial which includes a piece of steel from the World Trade Center and a plaque honouring a 9/11 victim.
"We're just a little bitty community," said Fenton Mayor Joe Maurath, but "it's important for us to continue to remember these events. Not just 9/11, but all of the events that make us free", the Associated Press reported.
In New Jersey's Monmouth County, 9/11 was made into a holiday this year for county employees.
Members of Minnesota's St Joseph Fire Department spent time on Sunday doing the annual 9/11 stair climb, climbing to the top of the hose tower and back down 28 times, according to local news.
The 2,240-stair march simulated the 110 stories climbed by firefighters in the World Trade Center 22 years ago, and honoured the lives of the over 300 firefighters that died during rescue efforts.
Just days before the 22nd memorial anniversary of 9/11, officials in New York City identified two more victims, according to a news release from the mayor's office.
The man and woman identified are the 1,648th and 1,649th victims to be identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The 9/11 attacks were the worst assault on US soil since the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour, Hawaii, where 2,400 people were killed.