Pennsylvania prison guard fired over Danelo Cavalcante escape
- Published
The Pennsylvania prison guard who was on duty when a convicted murderer escaped has been fired.
The guard apparently did not notice Danelo Cavalcante, 34, "crab walking" between two walls to escape the facility on 31 August.
The unidentified officer, who had worked at Chester County State Prison for 18 years, was fired on Thursday, according to US media.
The manhunt for Cavalcante, involving hundreds of police, is in week two.