Pennsylvania prison guard fired over Danelo Cavalcante escape

Danelo CavalcanteUS Marshals Service
The prison guard who was on duty when Danelo Cavalcante escaped has been fired

The Pennsylvania prison guard who was on duty when a convicted murderer escaped has been fired.

The guard apparently did not notice Danelo Cavalcante, 34, "crab walking" between two walls to escape the facility on 31 August.

The unidentified officer, who had worked at Chester County State Prison for 18 years, was fired on Thursday, according to US media.

The manhunt for Cavalcante, involving hundreds of police, is in week two.

Related Topics

More on this story