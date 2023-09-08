The juror who backed Trump and other Georgia grand jury takeaways

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, as well as former Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, may have narrowly avoided being indicted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.In one of the most noteworthy revelations in the court document, the grand jury voted to recommend indictments for the three senators. They had not been included when Ms Willis unveiled her sprawling racketeering charges against 19 individuals including Mr Trump in August. The recommendations to indict were close votes - narrowly over the minimum of 12 out of 21 jurors necessary for approval. That may have factored into a decision by the Atlanta district attorney not to move forward with charges against the senators. What is certain, however, is that an already highly politically charged case involving several former government officials could have come close to including a current senator and two Georgia politicians who still harbour aspirations for future office. Mr Graham said he was surprised by the jury's recommendation, insisting that his intervention in Georgia had been consistent with his role as a senator and chairman of the senate judiciary committee.