Mitch McConnell: Doctor says no evidence of stroke or seizures in freezing spell
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell did not suffer a stroke or a seizure disorder when he froze during a press conference in August, a doctor said on Tuesday.
The Kentucky lawmaker, 81, has frozen twice in as many months, prompting concerns about his health.
In a new letter, Brian Monahan, the attending physician of Congress, also ruled out Parkinson's disease.
Mr McConnell is expected to address the Senate as it opens after summer break.
He is also scheduled to meet his leadership team for the first time later on Tuesday.
Mr McConnell's medical assessment included brain MRI imaging and "consultations with several neurologists for a comprehensive neurology assessment", according to a letter from Dr Monahan.
The evaluations come after Mr McConnell fell at a Washington DC hotel and suffered a concussion earlier this year.
"There are no changes recommended in treatment protocols as you continue recovery from your March 2023 fall," Dr Mohanan's letter said.
On two occasions - on 26 July and 30 August - Mr McConnell abruptly froze during public news conferences.
His office later said he felt "lightheaded" during the July episode, and the senator, who leads the Republican party's narrow minority in the upper chamber of Congress, told reporters that he felt "fine".
After the most recent episode, Dr Monahan said he consulted Mr McConnell's neurology team and cleared him to continue with his planned schedule.
The incident has raised questions over Mr McConnell's health, even as many of his political allies rallied in support.
Mr McConnell was first elected to the Senate in 1984 and in January became the longest serving Senate party leader.
Concerns over his health follow similar questions over 90-year-old California Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein - who was absent for months with a case of shingles - as well as Senator John Fetterman, who stepped away from his duties for several weeks to seek in-patient treatment for depression.