Are US politicians too old? Voters weigh in

I do think the Senate is old and at some point we need to make sure we recruit younger people for duty. You have to admire the way [Mr McConnell] has used his power - he's used it to the maximum that he could. But I also think it's sad to watch. You can tell looking at him on the camera maybe that his mind knows that he's trapped. As a human being it's tough to watch, especially knowing the political athlete he once was.