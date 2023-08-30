Hurricane Idalia: 'Life-threatening' flooding as storm batters Florida
A major hurricane that lashed Florida with fierce winds, torrential rains and "life-threatening" flooding has now crossed over into the state of Georgia.
Hurricane Idalia weakened after making landfall in the Big Bend region, but it's still causing significant damage.
More than 1.5 million residents in its path were ordered to evacuate their homes, with storm surges of up to 16ft (5m) forecast in some coastal areas.
"Hunker down and do not take anything for granted," Florida's governor said.
"Don't put your life at risk by doing anything dumb," Ron DeSantis told residents.
"You don't want to be messing around with these winds, there will be things flying all over the place."
Knee-deep water blankets roads and towns, with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warning Idalia poses a risk of "life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline".
As the eye of the hurricane crosses into southern Georgia, more than 300,000 customers in Florida and Georgia have lost power, according to the PowerOutage.us tracking website.
Michael Bobbitt, who is sheltering on the second floor of his two-story home on Florida's Cedar Key island, concedes "there's no help coming" soon.
"Our entire downtown is underwater," he told the BBC.
"Part of a whole hotel just broke apart and went into the Gulf. It's like the Gulf is trying to swallow us up."
Damaging winds are pushing seawater inland along the Big Bend coastline, although wind speeds have eased to about 90mph (150km/h), according to the NHC.
Earlier on Wednesday, Idalia intensified into a Category four hurricane - with wind speeds of about 130mph (215km/h) - before weakening and making landfall at 0750 local time (1250 BST) at Keaton Beach.
The small town of about 13,000 people is in the sparsely-populated Big Bend region, which sits on Florida's so-called 'nature coast', where the Gulf of Mexico peninsula merges into the panhandle.
According to the NHC, no major hurricane has tracked into that part of north-western Florida since 1851.
"For some communities, this is probably going to be worse than they're envisioning, because so few people understand the power of a major hurricane," Jamie Rome, deputy director of the National Hurricane Centre, told the BBC.
At least 30 of Florida's 67 counties were under some form of evacuation order as of Wednesday, including 18 mandatory orders in western and central counties.
Major airports and tourist attractions including Walt Disney World have suspended operations as well.
But there have been widespread reports of people refusing to evacuate and being trapped in their homes, with emergency crews working to rescue them and thousands of workers deployed to restore power.
"I ain't going nowhere," said John Paul Nohelj, a resident of the town of Steinhatchee.
"If you live near water, you're going to get a wet butt once in a while, and that's just the way it is."
Even as its winds subside, Idalia is expected to bring heavy rain and flooding to Georgia and the Carolinas.
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to be more active than average, with the peak of the season still two weeks away.
The impact of climate change on the frequency of tropical storms is still unclear, but increased sea surface temperatures warm the air above and make more energy available to drive hurricanes.
As a result, they are likely to be more intense with more extreme rainfall.
Additional reporting from Sam Cabral and Max Matza
