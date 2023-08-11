Special counsel to investigate President Biden's son Hunter
Joe Biden's son Hunter will now be investigated by a special counsel with additional powers, the US attorney general has announced.
Merrick Garland has granted additional powers to David Weiss, the prosecutor who has already filed criminal charges in the case.
A plea deal on the tax fraud and gun charges against the president's son collapsed earlier this month.
Republicans have pushed for an inquiry into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
