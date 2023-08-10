Hawaii fires: At least 36 killed as wildfires tear through Maui island

A handout photo made available by Carter Barto shows an arial view of buildings damaged in Lahaina, Hawaii as a result of a large wildfire which has killed 6 people and forced thousands of evacuations on the island of Maui in Hawaii, USA, 09 August 2023. Winds from Hurricane Dora, which is currently over the Pacific Ocean hundreds of miles south of Hawaii, have intensified the wildfires.EPA
Officials say it is still difficult to determine the true extent of the damage in Lahaina
By Gareth Evans
BBC News

At least 36 people have died as fast-moving wildfires rage across the Hawaiian island of Maui, officials say.

The fires have been fanned by strong winds from a passing hurricane, destroying hundreds of buildings and burning some areas to the ground.

Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes on the island and a state of emergency has been declared.

A huge search and rescue operation is under way, with some people still unaccounted for.

"We barely made it out in time," Kamuela Kawaakoa, who fled to an evacuation shelter on Tuesday with his partner and six-year-old son, told the Associated Press.

"It was so hard to sit there and just watch my town burn to ashes and not be able to do anything," he said. "I was helpless."

Five evacuation shelters have been opened on Maui and officials earlier said they were "overrun" with people. The island is a popular tourist destination and visitors have been urged to stay away.

"This is not a safe place to be," Hawaii Lt Governor Sylvia Luke told reporters. "We have resources that are being taxed."

Firefighters are still battling active fires, with helicopters dropping water on the blazes from above.

