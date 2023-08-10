Raging Hawaii wildfires kill 36 people
At least 36 people have died as wildfires rage across Maui county in Hawaii, officials say.
The fires have been fanned by strong winds from a passing hurricane, destroying hundreds of buildings and burning some areas to the ground.
Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes on Maui island and a state of emergency has been declared.
A huge search and rescue operation is under way and helicopters have been dropping water on the fires from above.
