Two killed as severe storms rip through eastern US
- Published
At least two people died, one hit by a lightning and another by a falling tree, as a powerful storm ripped through the eastern US on Monday.
Thousands of flights were cancelled and nearly a million homes and businesses - from New York to Alabama - lost power.
Over 50 million people were under tornado and thunderstorm watches.
Power had still not been restored for almost 250,000 homes and over 1,000 flights were delayed on Tuesday morning.
Evan Christopher Kinley, a 15-year-old boy, was killed by a tree as he exited his car when he arrived at his grandparents' home during the storm in Anderson, South Carolina, the city's fire department chief told the BBC's US partner CBS News.
In Florence, Alabama, police said a 28-year-old man was struck and killed by lightning in a parking lot.
The National Weather Service says being killed by lightning is rare - only about 20 people on average are killed by lightning strikes annually in the US.
The storm downed trees and power lines up and down the eastern seaboard.
As of Tuesday morning, power still has not been restored for 100,000 people in North Carolina, 95,000 in Pennsylvania and 64,000 people in Maryland.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued several ground stops on Monday for airports in New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Washington, DC.
Thousands of flights were disrupted and as of Tuesday morning over 1,000 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.
In the Washington, DC metro area, federal workers were sent home early in anticipation of the extreme weather forecast.
"This does look to be one of the most impactful severe weather events across the mid-Atlantic that we have had in some time," said National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Strong in a Facebook live briefing.
About 30 miles north of Baltimore, in Westminster, Maryland, 33 adults and 14 children were trapped in their cars for several hours after strong winds knocked down more than 30 utility poles, CBS News reported.
There were wind gusts up to 60mph in the region and emergency crews had to rescue dozens from flash flooding.