William Friedkin: Director of The Exorcist and The French Connection dies aged 87
William Friedkin, director of the classic horror film The Exorcist, died on Monday at the age of 87.
His widow Sherry Lansing told the BBC through tears: "He had a wonderful life. He was almost 88 - he has a new movie coming out.
"He was the most wonderful husband in the world. He was the most wonderful father in the world. He had a big wonderful, life. There was no dream unfulfilled."
Friedkin died in Los Angeles on Monday.
No cause of death has yet been confirmed. The director was said to have suffered health issues in recent years.
His other famous films included crime thriller The French Connection, which won five Academy Awards including best director.
Tributes from celebrities began pouring in over social media.
On X, formerly known as Twitter, actor Elijah Wood wrote: "Aww man…a true cinematic master whose influence will continue to extend forever. So long, William Friedkin."
Friedkin died before his latest movie, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, could hit screens at the Venice Film Festival beginning on 30 August.
Though his career started in the early 1960s, his most notable success came in the following decade with the release of 1971's The French Connection.
The film's five Oscars also included best picture, and best actor for Gene Hackman.
The Exorcist, released in 1973, had audiences horrified and entranced by the story of a 12-year-old girl possessed by the devil.
News media at the time reported audiences fainting and vomiting in their seats, and people leaving the theatre shaking and screaming.
The film is reported to have grossed $500m (£391m) worldwide. It was nominated for 10 Oscars, winning two, and has spawned multiple sequels.
The latest sequel, titled The Exorcist: The Believer, is expected to be released in October this year. It was directed by David Gordon Green, who helmed the most recent three films in the Halloween franchise.
Friedkin is survived by his widow Ms Lansing, a former studio chief at Paramount Pictures who was his fourth wife, and two sons.