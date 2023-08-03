Voter panel: 'Indictment is pulling us apart'

I do believe that Trump will gain voters from all of this. The indictment and all these investigations only helps to boost Trump. It solidifies his base. It sucks the oxygen out of the room for all of his rivals - see how far Ron DeSantis has fallen now - and it sets Trump up as something like the messiah figure that he portrays himself to be. That perspective resonates especially so now with his base, given the Biden scandals that appear to be bubbling up.