Gunman at Memphis Jewish school thwarted by security measures
Police in Tennessee have shot an armed man who they say tried and failed to enter a Jewish school in Memphis before firing his weapon outside it.
No-one at the Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the South was injured in Monday's incident, which began after noon (18:00 BST).
The suspect was later stopped by police and shot as he exited his vehicle. He is in hospital in critical condition.
A lawmaker representing the area said the gunman was a former student.
Congressman Steve Cohen also alleged the man was himself Jewish, though he did not specify the source of his information.
"I am pleased the academy had effective security and that the police acted quickly to protect students," Mr Cohen, a Democrat, said in a statement.
A spokesperson for the Secure Community Network, an organisation that works with the school, also said the suspect was Jewish, according to CNN. They called the incident "personal in nature".
Students at the co-educational school, which serves primary and secondary students, are still on summer vacation, and it is unclear how many people were on campus at the time.
In a statement to the WHBQ local station, the school said the suspect could not gain entry, had a "brief confrontation" with a contract worker and fired at the worker while retreating.
Memphis police chief CJ Davis said officers had "mitigated a potential mass shooting situation".
The suspect was armed with a handgun, assistant police chief Don Crowe said at a news conference.
The man is said to have fled the scene in a maroon pickup truck with California licence plates, but police tracked the vehicle to the adjoining city of Bartlett shortly thereafter.
The driver got out of the vehicle still armed, and a Memphis police officer fired his weapon and struck the man, Mr Crowe said.
"I personally truly believe we have avoided a tragedy," he told WREG-TV.
"I think the suspect was going to harm somebody before the day was over and that our officers were able to intervene and protect the citizens," he said.
The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Authorities, led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the FBI, are currently investigating a motive for his actions.