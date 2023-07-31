Mar-a-Lago worker Carlos de Oliveira appears in court
Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos de Oliveira has appeared in court in Miami as part of the US probe into alleged mishandling of classified documents.
Charges against Mr de Oliveira were filed last week as federal prosecutors widened their inquiry into Mar-a-Lago owner Donald Trump and aide Walt Nauta.
Officials allege Mr de Oliveira tried to delete CCTV footage of Mr Trump's golf club after the FBI's search.
In court, the judge delayed his arraignment hearing until 10 August.
The arraignment hearing, where he will enter a plea, was pushed back to allow him to hire a lawyer in Florida. Mr de Oliveira's Washington DC-based lawyer described the new charges as "unfortunate".
Mr de Oliveira was also ordered to surrender his passport and sign an agreement to pay $100,000 (£78,000) if he does not show for the next hearing. He was also ordered to have no contact with any witnesses in the case.
According to US media, Mr de Oliveira, 56, is a long-time maintenance worker at Mar-a-Lago - Mr Trump's Florida resort. He faces charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice and lying to federal investigators.
The revised indictment filed on Thursday outlined alleged efforts between Mr Nauta and Mr de Oliveira to obstruct the justice department's investigation into Mr Trump.
According to the court document, they conspired in an effort to delete surveillance video after the Department of Justice issued a subpoena demanding footage of the area in the club where it said confidential documents were held.
Prosecutors claimed Mr de Oliveira twice told a Mar-a-Lago IT worker that "the boss" wanted the server deleted, in a conversation he said must remain private.
The IT worker responded that he did not believe he had the authority to do so, according to the indictment.
Prosecutors also said he lied when he told them he "never saw anything" when he was asked about witnessing boxes of classified materials being moved.
The indictment also described a scene in which Mr de Oliveira "walked through the bushes" into a property adjacent to the Mar-a-Lago resort to meet Mr Nauta.
Later, the new court filing added, Mr Trump phoned Mr de Oliveira and promised to provide him with a lawyer.
Mr Nauta and Mr Trump, who both face new allegations, have already pleaded not guilty to previous charges in the classified documents inquiry.
The fresh allegations against Mr Trump in the documents inquiry add to a growing list of legal problems for the property and reality TV mogul.
He currently awaits trial on 34 felony counts in a hush-money case in New York, and also faces a defamation case from writer E Jean Carroll.
Georgia prosecutors are still weighing whether or not to press state charges over an alleged effort to overturn the election results there.
Justice department special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the classified documents investigation, is also considering whether to charge Mr Trump for attempting to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.