Trump lawyers meet federal prosecutors in election probe
- Published
Lawyers for former US President Donald Trump have met federal prosecutors today, fuelling speculation he is about to be charged over efforts to overturn the 2020 US election result.
Mr Trump's attorneys John Lauro and Todd Blanche met officials at the office of special prosecutor Jack Smith in Washington DC, US media report.
It was unclear what was discussed or if the special prosecutor attended.
Mr Trump's lawyers were told to expect an indictment, according to NBC.
Meetings between defence lawyers and prosecutors are not unusual ahead of charges being issued.
Earlier this month, the former president said he had been told by Jack Smith's office that he was a target of the federal investigation into efforts to overturn his defeat in the presidential election.
In June, Mr Smith's team charged Mr Trump in a different case where he is accused of mishandling classified documents.
Mr Trump has also been charged in New York City with falsifying business records over 2016 hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.