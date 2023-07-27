US police officer fired after unleashing dog on black driver
- Published
An Ohio policeman who released an attack dog on a black truck driver who was trying to surrender after a highway chase has been fired.
Officials said that his actions "did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers".
Bodycam footage of the 4 July arrest shows Ryan Speakman of Circleville police directing his dog to attack driver Jadarrius Rose.
Other officers repeatedly instructed Mr Speakman to "not release the dog".
The incident took place in the town of Circleville, around 30 miles (48km) south of Columbus, after police tried to pull over a commercial lorry that had failed to stop for inspection.
Circleville police were responding to a request from the Ohio Highway Patrol about a vehicle missing mud flap, according to Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy.
Bodycam and dashcam footage of the incident shows a lengthy chase that ended with the lorry surrounded by armed police officers and vehicles.
Once the vehicle was stopped, one police officer can be heard telling Mr Rose to "get on the ground or you're going to get bit".
But another officer, believed to be an Ohio state trooper, can be heard repeatedly relaying instructions. "Do not release the dog with his hands up," that officer said several times.
Mr Rose, who was not armed, complied with instructions from officers and had his hands up in the air. But the police dog - a German Shepherd - was released and seen pulling Mr Rose to the ground in a grassy area near the road.
Mr Rose was treated at the scene before being taken into custody and charged with failure to comply, the Associated Press reported. He has since been released.
"Circleville Police Officer Ryan Speakman's actions during the review of his canine apprehension of suspect Jadarrius Rose on July 4 show that Officer Speakman did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers," the police department said on Wednesday.
Mr Speakman had been on paid administrative leave as a "use of force" board made up of five community members investigated his actions.
On Wednesday, the review board said he had correctly followed the department's guidelines for canine arrests.
The Ohio Patrolmen's Benevolent Association, a police union, told CNN it has filed a grievance on behalf of Mr Speakman.
The union said it was demanding that his termination be rescinded and that he be compensated for the reputational damage his firing has caused him.