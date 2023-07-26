Canada mosque axe and bear spray attacker sentenced to eight years
- Published
A Canadian man who attacked a mosque with a hatchet and bear spray last year has been sentenced to eight years in prison for terror offences.
Mohammad Moiz Omar attacked the Dar Al-Taweed Islamic Centre in Mississauga, Ontario during early morning prayers on 19 March 2022.
Last week, he pleaded guilty to three charges that "constitute terrorist activity".
In his plea, he confessed that he was motivated by a hatred for Muslims.
Last week, Omar confessed to administering a noxious thing - the bear spray, which emits a grizzly bear deterrent chemical that is similar to pepper spray.
He also admitted to assault with a weapon and mischief to property with the motivation of bias, prejudice, or hate based on religion.
Video shows him spraying the crowd as he enters the mosque swinging a small axe. Worshippers attacked him and held him down until police arrived.
Omar had "intended to perpetrate a mass casualty event" according to his plea deal.
At the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Brampton on Tuesday, a judge sentenced him to eight years in prison, the term recommended by prosecutors.
Last week, the mosque's imam criticised the sentence as too lenient, according to CBC News.
The Public Prosecution Service of Canada said that after he was arrested he told police about "his hatred for Muslims and his disappointment at having failed to inflect any real harm on the victims", CTV reported.
He must serve at least half of his sentenced before he can apply for parole.