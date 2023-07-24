Justice department sues Texas over floating barrier
The Biden administration has sued Texas over a floating barrier installed by the state in the Rio Grande river to deter migrants on the US-Mexico border.
The barrier, made partly of orange buoys attached by webbings, was announced by state's Republican governor Greg Abbott in early June.
Federal authorities believe Texas "flouted federal law" by installing it in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass.
Ahead of the suit, Mr Abbott vowed to "see" the government in court.
State officials have argued it will help secure the border.
The barriers are already the subject of another lawsuit from a local kayak company.
Immigrant advocates have said it may be ineffective and potentially dangerous to migrants.
In a nine-page lawsuit filed to a federal court in Austin, the Justice Department argued that state officials were required to seek federal permission to put the barriers in place.
By not doing so, federal officials argue, Texas violated federal laws governing navigable waterways.
"We allege that Texas has flouted federal law by installing a barrier in the Rio Grande without obtaining the required federal authorization," associate attorney general Vanita Gupta said in a statement.
"This floating barrier poses threats to navigation and public safety and presents humanitarian concerns," the statement added. "Additionally, the presence of the floating barrier has prompted diplomatic protests by Mexico and risks damaging US foreign policy."
The Biden administration had previously warned Texas authorities that they could avoid a legal battle by removing the obstacles from the river.
On Monday, Mr Abbott struck a defiant tone and blamed President Joe Biden for a "record-breaking level of illegal immigration" that made the barrier necessary.
"Texas will see you in court, Mr President," Abbott said in a statement.