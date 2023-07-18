Tupac Shakur: Police search house over 1996 killing
- Published
Police in Nevada have confirmed they served a search warrant this week in connection with the unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur.
Detectives carried out the search at a home in Henderson, a suburb of Las Vegas where Shakur was gunned down in September 1996.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police did not provide further details of the search, citing the ongoing investigation into his murder.
Shakur was 25 when he was killed.
No arrests have been made and no suspects are currently in custody.
The home that was searched is less than 20 miles (32km) from the Las Vegas strip where Shakur was shot in a drive-by shooting.
"LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation," a Las Vegas police statement said.
"We will have no further comment at this time."
Las Vegas Police Lt Jason Johansson told the Las Vegas Review Journal that detectives were working on the cold case once more.
"It's a case that's gone unsolved and hopefully one day we can change that," he told the newspaper.
Shakur, whose stage name was stylised as 2Pac, released his debut album in 1991 and went on to enjoy chart success with hits including California Love, All Eyez on Me, Changes and I Ain't Mad at Cha.
He died on 13 September 1996 after he was shot four times in his car while waiting at a red light.
Shakur, who sold more than 75 million records worldwide, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.