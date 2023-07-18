Trump says he expects indictment in 2020 election probe
- Published
Former US President Donald Trump has said he expects to be arrested by a federal investigation into the 6 January 2021 riot at the Capitol and efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 election.
In a social media post, he said he was informed by special counsel Jack Smith on Sunday night that he is a target of their inquiry.
Mr Trump posted that he was told to report to a grand jury, "which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment".
The special counsel did not immediately respond to media inquiries.
Such an indictment would be Mr Trump's third for alleged criminal offences, including charges brought by Mr Smith's team in June accusing the president of mishandling classified documents.
Mr Trump has also been charged in New York with falsifying business records related to 2016 hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. He is due to stand trial in this case next March, while a date for the classified document's case is still being contested by the president's lawyers.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump claimed that the he had been sent a letter "stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment."
Mr Smith was appointed special counsel by US Attorney General Merrick Garland shortly after Mr Trump announced his presidential campaign last autumn. His team was tasked with investigating Mr Trump's handling of classified documents after leaving the presidency and of managing a sprawling federal investigation into the 6 January Capitol attack and attempts by Mr Trump and his advisers to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Mr Smith's investigation into 6 January has involved interviews with dozens of top Trump administration officials and advisers, including former Vice-President Mike Pence and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, as well as state officials who have said that Mr Trump pressured them to discard the results of the 2020 election.
The special counsel's office has not discussed what specific criminal violations they are considering, but Mr Garland tasked him with investigating efforts to "interfere with the lawful transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election or the certification of the Electoral College vote".