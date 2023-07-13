Officials reveal Lisa Marie Presley cause of death
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis, died of a bowel obstruction, the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office said on Thursday.
Presley, also a singer, died after being rushed to a California hospital on 12 January. She was 54.
Her last public appearance was just two days before her death, at the Golden Globes.
The death has been ruled as natural.
After her death, the validity of Presley's will had become the subject of a heated legal dispute between family members.
At the time of Presley's death, local officials said that first responders had been dispatched to her home in Calabasas, where they found her in cardiac arrest.
The medical examiner's office has now said that the cardiac arrest was caused by a "small bowel obstruction".
No other potential causes or conditions were listed and the death has been ruled as natural.