Ex-Manson follower Leslie Van Houten released from prison after 53 years
Leslie Van Houten, a former follower of notorious cult leader Charles Manson, was released from prison after more than five decades in prison for murder.
Ms Van Houten, 73, was a 19-year old member of the "Manson family" when she took part in the murder of a Los Angeles grocer and his wife in 1969.
Five previous bids for her parole were blocked by California governor Gavin Newsom.
That decision was later reversed by a state appeals court.
Ms Van Houten's lawyer, Nancy Tetreault, told the Associated Press that she left a women's prison in California early Tuesday morning.
She is now likely to be on parole for three years and hopes to get a job soon, Ms Tetreault added.
A former homecoming queen, Ms Van Houten was the youngest Manson follower to be convicted of murder for her role in the death of a California grocer Leno La Blanca and his wife Rosemary.
During the killings - which took place just days after the murder of actress Sharon Tate and four others - Ms Van Houten held down Rosemary La Bianca while someone else stabbed her. She later also admitted that she stabbed the woman after she was dead.