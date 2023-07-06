Yankees and Orioles: Cameraman hurt by wild throw at game
A cameraman was injured after being hit in the head by a baseball at Wednesday night's match in New York between the Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles.
Pete Stendel of the YES Network was struck during the bottom of the fifth inning when a ball thrown to first base missed the player and hit him.
Play was delayed for 15 minutes as team medical staff tended to Mr Stendel.
As he was being taken off the field, he raised his hand to wave to the audience of over 36,000.
Mr Stendel was hit by a ball thrown by Orioles rookie shortstop Gunnar Henderson that sailed over first base and struck him on the sidelines.
The Twitter account for the Baltimore Orioles said the team wished him "a speedy recovery".
The Yankees tweeted footage of Mr Stendel with his hand up giving a peace sign as a golf cart drives him off the field.
Audience members could be heard chanting "MVP" - short for most valuable player - as he was taken away.