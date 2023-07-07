El Paso Walmart gunman who killed 23 gets multiple life sentences
The Texas gunman who killed 23 people at a Walmart in 2019 has been sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences in federal prison.
Patrick Crusius, 24, had pleaded guilty after federal prosecutors said they would not seek the death penalty.
The sentencing follows two days of emotional testimony from witnesses, as Crusius sat face-to-face with survivors and relatives.
It was one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history.
The attacker used an assault-style rifle to target mostly Hispanic shoppers, leaving 23 dead and injuring 22 more in the US-Mexico border town of El Paso,
He had posted a hate-filled, anti-immigrant manifesto online minutes before he sprayed shoppers with bullets.
After he claimed to have targeted Hispanics, federal prosecutors sought to investigate the shooting as both domestic terrorism and a hate crime.
In February, Crusius pleaded guilty to 90 charges, including 23 counts for hate crime acts that resulted in death, 22 hate crime acts that caused bodily injury, 23 counts of using a firearm in a federal crime of violence resulting in death and 22 counts of using a firearm in a federal crime of violence.
Survivors and family of those killed in the mass shooting spoke directly to the gunman for the first time on Wednesday.
The attacker showed little emotion throughout the sentencing hearing, where the loved ones of his victims delivered moving impact statements, calling him a "monster", "killer", and a "parasite".
Hands and feet shackled, the gunman nodded "yes" on Thursday when asked by the son of another victim if he was sorry for his actions.
On 3 August 2019, the gunman entered the Walmart parking lot dressed in protective ear muffs and safety glasses, wielding a high-powered assault-style rifle and opened fire.
He continued to shoot inside the store, injuring and killing victims in the checkout area, between shopping aisles and at a bank near the entrance.
He was arrested the same day.
He admitted to leaving his home near Dallas - roughly 650 miles away - to go to the border town, which is 80% Hispanic, to target Latinos.
Moments before the massacre, he posted a document saying the shooting was "in response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas".
Those who were killed ranged in age from a three-year-old child, whose parents were also killed, to elderly grandparents. Eight of the victims held Mexican citizenship.
Crusius may still face the death penalty as he currently awaits trial for capital murder charges in state court.