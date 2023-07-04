Philadelphia mass shooting: Eight people shot by suspect, police say
- Published
Eight people have been shot in a mass shooting in the Kingsessing area of south-west Philadelphia on Monday, police said.
A suspect has been taken into custody and a weapon has been recovered, CNN reported. Two children were reportedly taken to hospital.
The suspect was wearing a ballistic vest and had a rifle and handgun, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Victims were found by police at multiple locations, the newspaper said.
The shooting occurred just before 20:30 local time (01:30 BST), local news outlets said.
When reached by BBC News, a spokesman for the Philadelphia Police Department declined to confirm further details of any casualties or the suspect.
The attack in Philadelphia on the eve of Independence Day came just one day after two people died and 28 were injured - about half of them children - in a shooting attack in Baltimore, Maryland.
Authorities there are still searching for multiple suspects who are believed to have opened fire during an annual community gathering.