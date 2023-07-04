Man charged after six found dead in US house fire
- Published
Police in South Carolina have arrested a man over the deaths of six people found after a house fire.
Ryan Lenard Manigo, 33, is being held without bond as officials in Colleton County confirmed the names of two of the dead.
The suspect has been charged with two counts of murder and a count of attempted murder, with further charges pending post-mortem results.
A 13-year-old victim who was found alive is being treated in hospital.
The only survivor of Sunday's incident was airlifted to a hospital west of Charleston, around 40 miles (65km) away, in critical condition.
Before being taken to hospital, the surviving victim was able to provide a name and description of the suspect, who was arrested nearby, according to police.
Police were called to the Green Pond community around 11:00 local time after a neighbour reported seeing a house on fire.
In addition to murder and arson charges, Mr Manigo is also faces charges of attempted murder.
No motive has been released for the attack.
"The evidence collected has been sent to the State Law Enforcement Division for analysis," Sheriff Buddy Hill told a news conference on Monday.
"At this time, we do not have a motive. This is a very active investigation and, as details emerge, we will forward them to the family and the media."
The suspect was the brother-in-law of 50-year-old Michelle Marie Wright and the father of 11-year-old Shariah Manigo, police said on Monday, identifying two of the victims.
The other four victims will be identified after post-mortem examinations are complete, the sheriff said.
David Magwood told NBC News that several of the victims are family members. He said his 101-year-old mother was among those killed.
Family members of the victims were allowed to address the suspect at Monday's preliminary hearing. A plea has yet to be entered and the investigation continues.