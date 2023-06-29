Fire breaks out at iconic Tiffany's jewellery store in NYC

Firefighters tackle Tiffany's blaze in New York CityJayne Zirkle
By George Bowden
BBC News

Firefighters in New York City are tackling a blaze at Tiffany & Co's iconic jewellery store.

An all-hands alert was issued by the New York Fire Department (FDNY) for the incident at the 10-story building at 57th Street and 5th Avenue, Manhattan.

The building reopened in April after renovations, including a new main floor showcasing the store's jewellery.

It featured in the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany's, starring Audrey Hepburn, and contains art by Damien Hirst.

Alongside a museum space, the store's façade - which dates back to 1940 - has an Atlas statue and clock above revolving doors, which were all recently refurbished to an original design.

Related Topics