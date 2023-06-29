Fire breaks out at iconic Tiffany's jewellery store in NYC
Firefighters in New York City are tackling a blaze at Tiffany & Co's iconic jewellery store.
An all-hands alert was issued by the New York Fire Department (FDNY) for the incident at the 10-story building at 57th Street and 5th Avenue, Manhattan.
The building reopened in April after renovations, including a new main floor showcasing the store's jewellery.
It featured in the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany's, starring Audrey Hepburn, and contains art by Damien Hirst.
Alongside a museum space, the store's façade - which dates back to 1940 - has an Atlas statue and clock above revolving doors, which were all recently refurbished to an original design.