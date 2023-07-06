Trump aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in Mar-a-Lago documents case
Former President Donald Trump's aide Walt Nauta has pleaded not guilty to charges brought by federal investigators in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.
The navy veteran, who was indicted at the same time as Mr Trump, faces six charges, including conspiracy and making false statements.
The former president pleaded not guilty during an arraignment last month.
Mr Nauta's arraignment lasted a few minutes on Thursday, Reuters reported.
Federal prosecutors allege Mr Nauta moved and hid boxes that contained classified records both before and after the Justice Department ordered Mr Trump to return government documents he kept at his Florida estate.
His arraignment was initially expected to take place at the same time as Mr Trump's, but it was pushed back because Mr Nauta had yet to find a local Florida lawyer.
He is now being represented by criminal defence attorney Sasha Dadan.
Mr Trump is facing 37 counts in the Mar-a-Lago case, including wilful retention of national defence information and obstruction of justice.