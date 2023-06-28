Madonna postpones tour after stay in intensive care
Madonna has postponed her world tour after a stay in intensive care with a serious bacterial infection, but a full recovery is expected.
According to her manager, the global popstar developed a serious bacterial infection, which led to "a several day stay in ICU".
In a statement, Guy Oseary said Madonna's health is improving, but she is still under medical care.
Madonna announced the 35-date worldwide tour at the beginning of year.
The pop icon aimed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her breakout single, Holiday, by embarking on her first ever greatest hits tour.
