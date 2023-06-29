Will Titan's loss end dives to Titanic wreck forever?

The Titan was far from the first to voyage down to the Titanic. Deep Ocean Expeditions started making trips in 1998, charging passengers $32,500 for a seat. Later, companies such as Bluefish, RMS Titanic Inc, and Blue Marble Private (through a partnership with OceanGate) carried out trips of their own. However, Deep Ocean Expeditions and Bluefish have not made the dive since 2012, and it has been over a decade since RMS Titanic Inc made its last voyage.