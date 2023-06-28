Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in NY subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely
- Published
A former US Marine who was filmed placing a man in a fatal chokehold on a New York subway train has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges.
Daniel Penny, 24, was indicted in court on Wednesday on counts of second-degree manslaughter and negligent homicide.
He was arrested 11 days after the death of 30-year-old Jordan Neely on 1 May.
Video of the confrontation on an F train subway car, showing Mr Neely being pinned down for several minutes, sparked protests.
Mr Penny faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the manslaughter charge. He was arrested on 12 May and released on $100,000 (£80,000) in bail.
In a statement, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said he hopes the Neely family is "on the path towards healing as they continue to mourn this tragic loss".
Earlier this month, Mr Penny addressed the incident on social media and said he did not intend to kill Mr Neely.
"I was scared for myself but I looked around there were women and children, he was yelling in their faces saying these threats. I just couldn't sit still," he said.
Mr Neely was a Michael Jackson impersonator who frequently performed in Times Square.