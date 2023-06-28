Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in NY subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely
- Published
A former US Marine who placed a homeless man in a fatal chokehold on a New York City subway train has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges.
Daniel Penny, 24, was indicted in court on Wednesday on counts of second-degree manslaughter and negligent homicide.
Witnesses said Jordan Neely, 30, was shouting at other subway passengers and asking for money when Mr Penny pinned him down for several minutes on 1 May.
Video of the confrontation sparked protests and counter-demonstrations.
Mr Penny faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the manslaughter charge. He was arrested on 12 May and released on $100,000 (£80,000) in bail.
His lawyers said he could not have known his actions to subdue Mr Neely, a homeless street performer with a history of mental illness, would lead to his death.
Mr Penny has said he was acting in self-defence in the incident on a northbound F train subway car in Manhattan.
Witnesses said Mr Neely was shouting about how he was hungry and willing to return to jail or die, though there is no indication he physically attacked anyone.
The incident was filmed by bystanders, and a video captured by a freelance journalist on the train shows Mr Penny holding Mr Neely around the neck for two minutes and 55 seconds.
He continued to restrain Mr Neely, including after he stopped moving, say prosecutors.
Emergency responders tried to resuscitate him, and he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The city medical examiner said his death resulted from compression of the neck and ruled it a homicide.
In a statement on Wednesday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said he hopes the Neely family is "on the path towards healing as they continue to mourn this tragic loss".
Mr Penny did not address reporters at the court on Wednesday, where he was surrounded by security guards and his legal team as he entered for the hearing.
Earlier this month, Mr Penny addressed the incident on social media and said he did not intend to kill Mr Neely.
"I was scared for myself but I looked around there were women and children, he was yelling in their faces saying these threats. I just couldn't sit still," he said.
Outside the Manhattan court on Thursday, attorneys for Mr Penny said they were confident he will ultimately be found not guilty.
"We are a long way off from trial, but all the evidence we've seen is that our client acted under the law," lawyer Thomas Keniff said.
Mr Neely was a Michael Jackson impersonator who frequently performed in Times Square.
He had 42 arrests on charges such as evading fares, theft, and assaults on three women, according to US media reports.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Mr Neely's previous offences highlighted the need to improve the city's mental health system.
Mr Neely began experiencing mental health issues after his mother's murder by her boyfriend in 2007, his aunt, Carolyn Neely, told the New York Post last month.