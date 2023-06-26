Colorado Club Q shooting: Attacker pleads guilty to murder and attempted murder
The attacker who killed five people at an LGBT nightclub in Colorado last year has pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder.
Anderson Lee Aldrich, 23, opened fire with an assault rifle at Club Q in Colorado Springs on 19 November 2022.
The shooting was stopped by club-goers, who subdued the attacker until police arrived.
The five victims ranged in age from 22 to 40. Another 17 were left with gunshot wounds.
As part of a plea deal made with prosecutors, Aldrich - who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns they and them - will serve the rest of their life in prison.
At Monday's hearing, Aldrich pleaded "no contest" to several charges of bias-motivated crimes.
In court, they acknowledged that they "intentionally and after deliberation" caused the death of the victims, and took "substantial steps" to commit murder in the case of those injured.
Victims of some of the family members addressed the court after the plea.
Among them was Sabrina Aston, the mother of slain Club Q bartender Daniel Aston.
"I will never forgive you for the heinous crime," she said.
Adriana Vance, whose son Raymond Green Vance died in the shooting, said Aldrich "doesn't deserve to go on".
"What matters now is that he never sees the sunrise or the sunset," she said.
Aldrich showed no emotion as the families made statements, looking straight ahead.
In a recent interview with the Associated Press news agency, Aldrich said they felt a need to " take responsibility for what happened". They also claimed they were "on a very large plethora of drugs".
Aldrich's version of the event has been heavily disputed by family members and prosecutors, who have noted that evidence suggests months of planning and premeditation.
"No-one has sympathy for him," former Club Q bartender Michael Anderson told the Associated Press.
"This community has to live with what happened, with collective trauma, with PTSD, trying to grieve the loss of our friends."