The fight over a Confederate statue in Arlington National Cemetery

His statue features a stereotypical depiction of a black woman, handing a baby to a southern soldier. Scholars view it as an artistic representation of the once popular idea that the war was a "lost cause", not about slavery, but instead a just fight for state's rights. Historians now largely view this explanation for the war as a myth, spread to cast the Confederacy in an honourable light, and to mask the brutality of the country's slave-owning past.