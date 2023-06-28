Kevin McCarthy's Trump gaffe exposes Republican dilemma

But what about Ron DeSantis, the Florida Governor, who was supposed to be the big challenger to Trump? Well, so far, his numbers are falling, not rising. It's no secret in Republican circles that Mr DeSantis has been a weak candidate, the more people see of him on the trail, the less they like him, not more. "None of the other candidates matter," is Mr Steele's conclusion. It would, he says, take an act of God to dislodge Trump from the nomination.