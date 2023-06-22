Titanic sub search: US Navy detected implosion-like sounds days ago

OceanGate's Titan submersibleReuters
OceanGate's Titan submersible (file image)
By Kathryn Armstrong
BBC News

The US Navy detected sounds "consistent with an implosion" shortly after OceanGate's Titan submersible lost contact, a navy official has said.

Five people were aboard the vessel when it went missing during a dive to the Titanic wreck on Sunday.

The loss of the vessel was confirmed on Thursday after a huge search mission.

The official told CBS News their information about the "acoustic anomaly" had been used by the US Coast Guard to narrow the search area.

Related Topics

More on this story