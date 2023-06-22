Titanic sub search: US Navy detected implosion-like sounds days ago
The US Navy detected sounds "consistent with an implosion" shortly after OceanGate's Titan submersible lost contact, a navy official has said.
Five people were aboard the vessel when it went missing during a dive to the Titanic wreck on Sunday.
The loss of the vessel was confirmed on Thursday after a huge search mission.
The official told CBS News their information about the "acoustic anomaly" had been used by the US Coast Guard to narrow the search area.