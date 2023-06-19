Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
- Published
A submersible used to take tourists to view the wreck of the Titanic has gone missing in the Atlantic Ocean, sparking a search and rescue mission.
The Boston Coastguard told the BBC an operation to find the submersible was under way on Monday.
It is not clear how many people, if any, were on board at the time it went missing.
Small submersibles occasionally take paying tourists to view the wreck of the Titanic.
The famous shipwreck sits 3,800m (12,500ft) down at the bottom of the Atlantic. It is about 600km (370 miles) off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
The passenger liner, which was the largest ship of its time, hit an iceberg on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York in 1912. Of the 2,200 passengers and crew onboard, more than 1,500 died.
The Titanic has been extensively explored since the wreck was discovered in 1985.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.