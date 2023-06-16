Minneapolis police routinely used excessive force, US Justice Department finds
The Minneapolis Police Department engaged in a pattern of discrimination against black and Native American people and routinely resorted to "excessive force", a report has found.
The US Department of Justice report says that problems within the MPD "made what happened to George Floyd possible".
The death of Floyd at the hands of police sparked mass protests in 2020.
The investigation was launched a day after the trial of his killer.
US Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department's conduct uncovered in the report "is deeply disturbing, and it erodes the community's trust in law enforcement".
Footage of George Floyd's fateful arrest - in which convicted ex-officer Derek Chauvin trapped Floyd's neck under his knee for more than nine minutes - led to protests nationwide, and a broader reckoning with racial injustice.
Floyd, 46, was arrested on 25 May 2020 on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill to pay for cigarettes at a corner store in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
"As I told George Floyd's family this morning, his death has had an irrevocable impact on the Minneapolis community, on our country, and the world," Mr Garland said on Friday, as he announced the findings of the federal investigation.
The Justice Department opened a civil rights investigation into the city's police department in April 2021, one day after Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter.
Three other officers have also since been convicted on federal charges for their roles in the arrest.
The 92-page report concluded that, for years, city police "used dangerous techniques and weapons against people who committed at most a petty offense and sometimes no offense at all".
It also claimed the MPD had "patrolled neighbourhoods differently based on their racial composition and discriminated based on race when searching, handcuffing, or using force against people during stops".
Findings from the report are based on a review of city-provided documents, police incident files and body-camera footage, as well as conversations with officers and local residents.