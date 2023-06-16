Robert Bowers found guilty of deadly Pittsburgh synagogue attack
- Published
A gunman accused of killing 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 has been found guilty by a jury in the US state of Pennsylvania.
The federal trial of Robert Bowers, 50, now moves to the sentencing phase, with the court poised to decide whether he should be given the death penalty.
The 27 October assault inside the Tree of Life synagogue was the deadliest antisemitic attack in US history.
Bowers pleaded not guilty to all 63 charges against him.
The jury convicted him on all counts after less than a full day of deliberations.
During the three-week trial, prosecutors called 60 witnesses as they tried to prove the gunman carried out his attack because of a hatred for Jews.
Bowers' defence team did not call any witnesses and did not deny that he carried out the attack, but said it was due a delusional hatred for immigrants and a Jewish non-profit group, not Jewish people.
US Attorney Mary Hahn said in closing arguments that the defendant "hunted" his victims.
"He outright told Swat operators he went to the synagogue to kill Jews," she said.
Defence attorney Elisa Long argued that "stopping religious study was not his intent or motive".
The distinction is important because under US federal law, in order for the jury to impose the death penalty, prosecutors must prove that Bowers was motivated by race hate or killed to stop people from exercising their religious beliefs.
The 11 worshippers who died in the attack ranged in age from 54 to 97. Seven others were injured, including five police officers who rushed to the scene.
Three congregations - Dor Hadash, New Light and the Tree of Life - shared the synagogue.
Most families of those killed have voiced support for the death penalty, although some other family members and the Dor Hadash congregation have stated that they are opposed to it.
The judge overseeing the trial previously said that the court will take a one-week break before the sentencing hearing begins. That hearing is expected to last around six weeks.
This is only the second federal death penalty case to under the Biden administration.
President Joe Biden has placed a moratorium on federal executions. His predecessor Donald Trump allowed 13 executions to take place in the last six months before he left office.